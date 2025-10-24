Thailand ranks 6th globally for plastic waste in the ocean, impacting environment, economy, and society

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has revealed that Thailand is ranked 6th globally for the amount of plastic waste it releases into the ocean, which has severe impacts on the environment, economy, and society. Dr. Pinsak Suraswadi, Director-General of the Department, addressed the issue of plastic waste in the oceans, highlighting that nearly half of the world's population is affected by severe water shortages at least once a month. This problem also affects marine ecosystems and animals, such as whales, sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds, which may ingest plastic thinking it is food or get entangled in it, leading to injury or death. Microplastics also pollute seawater, entering the food chain and potentially affecting human health through seafood consumption.

Plastic waste also degrades beaches and tourist sites, impacting the tourism industry and causing damage to wastewater treatment systems and fisheries. In response, the department has launched a clean-up initiative on Koh Pha Ngan, uniting local and national stakeholders to remove plastic waste from beaches and coral reefs, aiming to restore marine resources that are part of the nation's heritage. Clean beaches and healthy coral reefs will help restore biodiversity, increase the value of tourist sites, and generate income for local communities.