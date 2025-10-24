Thailand ranks 6th globally for plastic waste in the ocean, impacting environment, economy, and society

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has revealed that Thailand is ranked 6th globally for the amount of plastic waste it releases into the ocean, which has severe impacts on the environment, economy, and society. Dr. Pinsak Suraswadi, Director-General of the Department, addressed the issue of plastic waste in the oceans, highlighting that nearly half of the world's population is affected by severe water shortages at least once a month. This problem also affects marine ecosystems and animals, such as whales, sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds, which may ingest plastic thinking it is food or get entangled in it, leading to injury or death. Microplastics also pollute seawater, entering the food chain and potentially affecting human health through seafood consumption.
Plastic waste also degrades beaches and tourist sites, impacting the tourism industry and causing damage to wastewater treatment systems and fisheries. In response, the department has launched a clean-up initiative on Koh Pha Ngan, uniting local and national stakeholders to remove plastic waste from beaches and coral reefs, aiming to restore marine resources that are part of the nation's heritage. Clean beaches and healthy coral reefs will help restore biodiversity, increase the value of tourist sites, and generate income for local communities.
Recently, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin opened an event on Koh Pha Ngan to tackle marine plastic waste, as part of the project for the conservation of Thailand's coral reefs and marine life, under the patronage of HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. He presented the waste collected by volunteer divers to the Pollution Control Department for proper disposal, alongside distributing beach clean-up equipment to volunteer networks and joining in the clean-up effort to promote public awareness and engagement in marine conservation.
Mr. Suchart stated, "Today's activity is in line with Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya’s vision on the conservation of coral reefs and marine life. Protecting our marine resources is vital for tourism, fisheries, and national food security. Tackling marine plastic waste is a shared responsibility, and with continuous efforts and awareness, preserving Thailand's seas for future generations will be a reality."