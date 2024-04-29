Coca-Cola ranked world No 1 plastic polluter amid Thai trash tsunami

More than half of the world’s branded plastic pollution comes from 56 companies, according to a new study published by 12 international organisations.

The study found that Coca-Cola is the brand responsible for the highest level of plastic pollution worldwide at 11% of the total.

Next came PepsiCo at 5%, followed by Nestlé and Danone at 3% each.

Led by Canada’s Dalhousie University (DU) and published in the academic journal Science Advances, the five-year research project found roughly equal amounts of branded and unbranded plastic pollution.