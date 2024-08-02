Four guidelines for property developers to create eco-friendly projects

Praphansak said Thailand is working on its draft Climate Change Act, which is expected to come into effect in 2025 or 2026.

Any organisation that emits a large amount of greenhouse gas will face a high emission tariff. The tariff would be dropped if they reduce the emission, he explained, adding that the act aimed to encourage entrepreneurs to operate business along with reducing emission.

“Adjustment before the laws come into effect is crucial to mitigate expenses in the long term,” he added.