Four guidelines for property developers to create eco-friendly projects

The property sector is among industries that have been urged to play a role in mitigating environmental degradation.
“These guidelines aim to meet consumer trends, as well as the government’s policy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero carbon emission by 2065,” the company’s managing director, Praphansak Rakchaiwan, said.
The guidelines are as follow:
Praphansak said Thailand is working on its draft Climate Change Act, which is expected to come into effect in 2025 or 2026.
Any organisation that emits a large amount of greenhouse gas will face a high emission tariff. The tariff would be dropped if they reduce the emission, he explained, adding that the act aimed to encourage entrepreneurs to operate business along with reducing emission.
“Adjustment before the laws come into effect is crucial to mitigate expenses in the long term,” he added.