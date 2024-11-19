Thailand eyes possibility of accessing Green Climate Fund

Thailand has held discussions with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to seek support for the country’s efforts in climate change mitigation and future climate investments.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the 29th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP29, which is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22.

On Saturday (November 16), Thailand representatives led by Pirun Saiyasitpanich, director-general of the Climate Change and Environment Department, met with Henry Gonzalez, chief investment officer of the GCF to discuss Thailand’s climate change efforts and how the fund could support them.

After the meeting, Pirun said Thailand aims to apply for financial support from the GCF, whose objective is to assist developing countries with climate change adaptation and mitigation activities.

Pirun said the GCF could help Thailand in improving its climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gasses, pushing for international certification for Thai agencies in the climate field, as well as supporting future climate investment projects.