Atlantic cold blob fuels fears of weakening AMOC and climate tipping point

A persistent area of unusually cold sea surface temperatures south of Greenland and Iceland is drawing renewed scientific attention, with researchers warning it may signal changes in a key Atlantic circulation system that helps regulate the global climate.

While most of the world’s oceans continue to warm under climate change, this region — widely known as the “cold blob” — has shown a long-term cooling trend that contrasts sharply with global ocean patterns.

Scientists increasingly link the anomaly to changes in the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a vast system of ocean currents that transports heat from the tropics towards the North Atlantic.

Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) plays a central role in regulating climate by carrying warm surface water northwards, where it releases heat into the atmosphere, cools, sinks, and returns south at depth in a continuous global loop.

However, increasing freshwater from melting Greenland ice is believed to be weakening this process by reducing the salinity and density of surface waters, making it harder for them to sink and sustain circulation.