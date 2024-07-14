Thailand urged to invest in small modular nuclear plants

The chamber chairman, Montri Mahaplerkpong, said on Sunday that Thailand's energy structure should be changed in order to reduce electricity price and promote the country as a data centre hub in ASEAN.

He warned that the country’s electricity consumption would increase by three times due to data-centre operations. Thailand’s high electricity price also affects investor confidence, he added.

“Small modular nuclear reactors are suitable, as the technology has higher safety and uses only a few infrastructure for construction,” he said, adding that just one plant could provide electricity to a whole province.