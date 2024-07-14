Thailand urged to invest in small modular nuclear plants

The chamber chairman, Montri Mahaplerkpong, said on Sunday that Thailand's energy structure should be changed in order to reduce electricity price and promote the country as a data centre hub in ASEAN.
He warned that the country’s electricity consumption would increase by three times due to data-centre operations. Thailand’s high electricity price also affects investor confidence, he added.
“Small modular nuclear reactors are suitable, as the technology has higher safety and uses only a few infrastructure for construction,” he said, adding that just one plant could provide electricity to a whole province.
He said government and private agencies could collaborate on setting up nuclear plants. The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand could collaborate with three to four private companies on marketing like mobile operators, he said.
He added that Vietnam planned to set up nuclear plants to tackle blackouts and reduce electricity prices for the people. “Hence, Thailand should accelerate the study because we lived with nuclear power for almost 60 years,” he said.
He said the cost of constructing a plant was not higher than building a dam, adding that the electricity price could drop by 1.5-2 baht per unit.
“We believe that many provinces want nuclear power, such as those with many factories like Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan,” he added.