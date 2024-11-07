EGAT to invest 90 billion baht on 3 pumped-storage hydropower plants

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) plans to invest some 90 billion baht to build three pumped-storage hydropower plants, an EGAT deputy governor said.

Deputy governor Thawatchai Samranwanit said EGAT has three projects to build pumped-storage hydropower plants at the Vajiralongkorn Dam in Kanchanaburi, the Krathoon Dam in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Chulabhorn Dam in Chaiyaphum.

He said the three projects should generate some 2,472 megawatts of electricity.

A pumped-storage hydropower plant works by pumping water from a lower reservoir to a higher one during periods of low demand, typically using excess power generated by renewable sources like solar or wind. When electricity demand is high, the stored water is released from the upper reservoir, flowing through turbines to generate electricity.