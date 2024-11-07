EGAT to invest 90 billion baht on 3 pumped-storage hydropower plants

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) plans to invest some 90 billion baht to build three pumped-storage hydropower plants, an EGAT deputy governor said.
Deputy governor Thawatchai Samranwanit said EGAT has three projects to build pumped-storage hydropower plants at the Vajiralongkorn Dam in Kanchanaburi, the Krathoon Dam in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Chulabhorn Dam in Chaiyaphum.
He said the three projects should generate some 2,472 megawatts of electricity.
A pumped-storage hydropower plant works by pumping water from a lower reservoir to a higher one during periods of low demand, typically using excess power generated by renewable sources like solar or wind. When electricity demand is high, the stored water is released from the upper reservoir, flowing through turbines to generate electricity.
Thawatchai said the Chulabhorn project could generate 801MW of electricity by 2034, the Vajiralongkorn project 891MW by 2036 and the Krathoon project 780MW by 2037.
He said the environmental impact assessment report for the Chulabhorn project had been approved by the National Environment Board in April this year.
He added that EGAT was now seeking opinions from other relevant state agencies before it sent the proposal to the Energy Ministry to determine whether it complies with the Power Development Plan of 2024.
Thawatchai added that once the Energy Ministry endorses it, the Chulabhorn project proposal will be sent to the Cabinet for approval.
He said generating one unit of electricity via the pumped-storage hydropower plant will cost just 2 baht and emit no carbon dioxide during the power generation.