EGAT to invest 90 billion baht on 3 pumped-storage hydropower plants

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 07, 2024

These plants will use renewable energy to pump water to upper reservoirs during low-demand periods, then release it to generate electricity during peak periods

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) plans to invest some 90 billion baht to build three pumped-storage hydropower plants, an EGAT deputy governor said.

Deputy governor Thawatchai Samranwanit said EGAT has three projects to build pumped-storage hydropower plants at the Vajiralongkorn Dam in Kanchanaburi, the Krathoon Dam in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Chulabhorn Dam in Chaiyaphum.

He said the three projects should generate some 2,472 megawatts of electricity.

A pumped-storage hydropower plant works by pumping water from a lower reservoir to a higher one during periods of low demand, typically using excess power generated by renewable sources like solar or wind. When electricity demand is high, the stored water is released from the upper reservoir, flowing through turbines to generate electricity.

Key components of a pumped storage hydropower plant are:
 

  • Upper reservoir: Stores water at a higher elevation.  
  • Lower reservoir: Stores water at a lower elevation.
  • Pump: Pumps water from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir.  
  • Turbine: Generates electricity when water flows from the upper reservoir to the lower reservoir.  
  • Generator: Converts the mechanical energy of the turbine into electrical energy.

Thawatchai said the Chulabhorn project could generate 801MW of electricity by 2034, the Vajiralongkorn project 891MW by 2036 and the Krathoon project 780MW by 2037.

 

He said the environmental impact assessment report for the Chulabhorn project had been approved by the National Environment Board in April this year.

He added that EGAT was now seeking opinions from other relevant state agencies before it sent the proposal to the Energy Ministry to determine whether it complies with the Power Development Plan of 2024.

Thawatchai added that once the Energy Ministry endorses it, the Chulabhorn project proposal will be sent to the Cabinet for approval.
He said generating one unit of electricity via the pumped-storage hydropower plant will cost just 2 baht and emit no carbon dioxide during the power generation.
 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy