PEA launches 2026 household solar rooftop scheme at 2.20 baht per unit



Eligibility for applicants

Applicants must be Type 1 electricity users, meaning household residential users, within PEA’s service areas only.

They must also be the owner of the electricity meter, and the applicant’s name must match the registered electricity user name recorded with the electricity authority.

The solar system must be installed on the roof, rooftop deck or another part of a residential building currently in use. Ground-mounted systems are not included. Applicants must cover the full cost of installing the system themselves.



Online application process

People interested in turning their homes into clean-energy sources and earning income can apply through the following main steps:

1. Register for a PPIM account

Visit ppim.pea.co.th to create an account and activate access to the renewable-energy power producer information management system.

2. Fill in the application and attach documents

Log in to the system, select the 2026 Household Solar Project, fill in household details and the proposed generation capacity, and attach the required supporting documents.

3. Pay the inspection fee

After submitting the documents and passing preliminary consideration, applicants must pay a fee of 2,000 baht, excluding VAT, for the study, inspection and grid-connection process.

4. Sign the contract and begin commercial supply

Once safety standards have been checked and approved, the applicant will proceed to sign a 10-year power purchase agreement and schedule the commercial operation date, or SCOD, to supply electricity to the grid.