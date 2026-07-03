PEA launches 2026 household solar rooftop scheme at 2.20 baht per unit

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced full support for clean energy and officially opened applications for the 2026 Solar Rooftop Power Purchase Scheme for Households from July 1, 2026.
The scheme gives homeowners the opportunity to generate electricity for their own use and sell surplus power back to the grid, creating long-term supplementary income.
The project focuses on encouraging electricity users to install rooftop solar panels primarily for self-consumption within the home. Any electricity left over from daily use can be sold back to the electricity authority under the following conditions:
Applicants must be Type 1 electricity users, meaning household residential users, within PEA’s service areas only.
They must also be the owner of the electricity meter, and the applicant’s name must match the registered electricity user name recorded with the electricity authority.
The solar system must be installed on the roof, rooftop deck or another part of a residential building currently in use. Ground-mounted systems are not included. Applicants must cover the full cost of installing the system themselves.
People interested in turning their homes into clean-energy sources and earning income can apply through the following main steps:
1. Register for a PPIM account
Visit ppim.pea.co.th to create an account and activate access to the renewable-energy power producer information management system.
2. Fill in the application and attach documents
Log in to the system, select the 2026 Household Solar Project, fill in household details and the proposed generation capacity, and attach the required supporting documents.
3. Pay the inspection fee
After submitting the documents and passing preliminary consideration, applicants must pay a fee of 2,000 baht, excluding VAT, for the study, inspection and grid-connection process.
4. Sign the contract and begin commercial supply
Once safety standards have been checked and approved, the applicant will proceed to sign a 10-year power purchase agreement and schedule the commercial operation date, or SCOD, to supply electricity to the grid.
In addition to helping households immediately reduce daytime electricity bills, the scheme can shorten the payback period for solar-panel installation through income from selling surplus electricity at 2.20 baht per unit.
It also supports the wider use of clean, environmentally friendly energy.
Interested members of the public can submit online applications from now until 5pm on November 30, 2027.
For more information, contact the PEA Contact Centre at 1129, available 24 hours a day.