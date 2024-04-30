GSTC 2026 to elevate Thailand toward sustainable tourism

Srettha expressed gratitude to all relevant agencies for their efforts in propelling Thailand to be selected as the host country for GSTC 2026, scheduled for April that year in Phuket province. The government will highlight the economic potential of the Andaman coastline, advancing six provinces towards becoming sustainable tourism hubs.
Chai Wacharonke, the government spokesman, said GSTC 2026 is slated as a conference and seminar aimed at elevating sustainable tourism.
Thailand is hosting the event under the theme of "Regenerative Tourism”, which involves a collaborative effort among the government, the private sector, and civil society to propel Thailand towards becoming a hub for international events in line with government policy.
The event will gather global and local tourism experts, hotels, tour companies, online travel agencies, educational institutions, public- and private-sector development organisations, and other stakeholders.
It is expected to attract no fewer than 700 participants from 60 countries, generating revenue of more than 50 million baht for Thailand as the host country.
Furthermore, this event presents an opportunity to showcase Phuket province's potential as a global event host, with its well-developed infrastructure including airports, hotels, public utilities, and standardised amenities. It is another step towards elevating the province, as well as Thailand as a whole, as a sustainable-tourism hub by 2027.
Emphasis is placed on waste management, carbon-emission reduction, environmental conservation, and adaptation of the tourism industry amid pressures and challenges from climate change.
"The prime minister has confidence in Thailand's potential, not just in Bangkok but in many provinces as well,” Chai said. “He supports tourism activities and facilitates the establishment of various exhibition centres to promote and push towards sustainable tourism.
“He emphasises the use of the Global Sustainable Tourism Criteria as a benchmark to ensure development meets international standards and addresses environmental challenges, aiming to lead in prioritising environmental concerns."