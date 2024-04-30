GSTC 2026 to elevate Thailand toward sustainable tourism

Furthermore, this event presents an opportunity to showcase Phuket province's potential as a global event host, with its well-developed infrastructure including airports, hotels, public utilities, and standardised amenities. It is another step towards elevating the province, as well as Thailand as a whole, as a sustainable-tourism hub by 2027.

Emphasis is placed on waste management, carbon-emission reduction, environmental conservation, and adaptation of the tourism industry amid pressures and challenges from climate change.

"The prime minister has confidence in Thailand's potential, not just in Bangkok but in many provinces as well,” Chai said. “He supports tourism activities and facilitates the establishment of various exhibition centres to promote and push towards sustainable tourism.

“He emphasises the use of the Global Sustainable Tourism Criteria as a benchmark to ensure development meets international standards and addresses environmental challenges, aiming to lead in prioritising environmental concerns."