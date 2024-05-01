Shellfish shell donations required to house hermit crabs at Mu Koh Lanta park

The "hermit crab" is a creature that is a cross between a crab and a shrimp. When fully grown, they are about 13 centimetres in size and have a total of 10 legs, similar to sea crabs, but the rear part of their body is soft, requiring them to dwell in shells to protect against danger and maintain moisture in their bodies, officials said.

Hermit crabs cannot stay in water for long periods because their respiratory process is developed to directly intake oxygen on land. Even though they live near the shore and have to dip into seawater to absorb calcium and minerals, staying in the water for too long can lead to their demise. Additionally, they require fresh water for survival, park officials said.

Hermit crabs consume plant and animal remains as well as coral debris on the beach as their primary diet, effectively decomposing both bacteria and disease. This makes them crucial beach cleaners vital to the ecosystem.