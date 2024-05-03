How global warming is taking a toll on human life expectancy

The rising temperature would also increase mortality and spread disease, according to reports from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The problem of climate change is seriously threatening the health of the global population and extreme weather disasters and associated impacts are becoming more frequent and severe.

A recent study by the journal, PLOS Climate, which showed the 0.44 years reduction in life expectancy for every 1-degree Celsius increase in global temperature, highlights the serious health risks associated with global warming, particularly for vulnerable groups and communities living in marginalised areas.