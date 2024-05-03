How global warming is taking a toll on human life expectancy

The rising temperature would also increase mortality and spread disease, according to reports from the World Health Organization (WHO).
The problem of climate change is seriously threatening the health of the global population and extreme weather disasters and associated impacts are becoming more frequent and severe.
A recent study by the journal, PLOS Climate, which showed the 0.44 years reduction in life expectancy for every 1-degree Celsius increase in global temperature, highlights the serious health risks associated with global warming, particularly for vulnerable groups and communities living in marginalised areas.
In 2023, a study found that there was a correlation between extreme temperatures and deaths from stroke, totalling more than 500,000 people per year globally. This trend has been increasing since 1990. The regions most severely affected include Sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia, North Africa and Middle East.
Air pollution remains a significant problem in South Asia. People living in Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan lose an average of five years of life expectancy due to pollution from particulate matter. This has increased by 9.7% between 2013 and 2021, resulting in an additional average reduction of six months in life expectancy.
Addressing health issues linked to climate change and pollution requires urgent global action. This includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality, and promoting public health equity.
A study from 2016 by universities in the United States, and the National Bureau of Economic Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts revealed the negative impact of economic growth on public health, emphasising the necessity of prioritising public health considerations in economic policy-making. It highlighted increase in mortality rates during periods of economic expansion due to pollution from industrial activities, with children being particularly affected.
In managing the health impacts on economic growth, countries with stronger social safety nets are better able to reduce risk. Greater focus must be placed on tackling inequality, the study said. This is because vulnerable populations are more likely to suffer negative health effects from economic expansion.
The changing climate is a significant challenge to the health of people worldwide and requires urgent action. Awareness of the interdependence of economic, social, and environmental well-being is crucial. Prioritising health equity and sustainability enables the world to better understand and address climate change comprehensively and collectively, studies have said.