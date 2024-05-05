April 29 sees record electricity usage in Thailand as the heat bites

Although there has been an increase in solar panel installations due to the decline in their prices, solar energy production is primarily effective during daylight hours, Ministry of Energy spokesperson Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo said. The increasing use of EVs, which are often charged at night, had pushed electricity usage to an all-time high, he added.

"During the past week, due to the extremely hot weather conditions, Thailand experienced peak electricity demand of 36,699.9 megawatts on April 29 at 9pm, the highest in the history of electricity consumption in Thailand,” Veerapat said.