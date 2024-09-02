TPSO unveils roadmap for Thailand’s plant-based food journey

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), in partnership with the Fiscal Policy Research Institute Foundation, has launched a project to study the future of a plant-based food industry in Thailand.
TPSO director Poonpong Naiyanapakorn said the initiative aims to assess the potential, new opportunities and trends associated with this emerging industry and formulate recommendations to enhance its competitiveness and sustainability.
Based on the study, six key policy recommendations have been proposed:
Production and Processing: Promoting the production of high-quality plant-based food products, improving agricultural infrastructure and fostering collaboration among relevant agencies.
Marketing: Expanding domestic and international markets for plant-based food products through targeted marketing and tourism initiatives. Increasing consumer accessibility and promoting tourism on sustainable agriculture.
Research, Technology, and Innovation: Positioning Thailand as a global leader in plant-based food research and development by investing in innovation and knowledge dissemination.
Database: Establishing a comprehensive database of agricultural products and plant-based food for effective policy development and planning based on each locality and supply chain.
Investment: Encouraging domestic investment in the plant-based food industry to improve competitiveness, product quality and sustainability. Promoting digital infrastructure and creating a favourable business environment to attract foreign investment.
Law: Reviewing and updating laws and regulations related to agricultural products and plant-based food to ensure alignment with international standards and market demands.
The TPSO has developed a roadmap that aligns with these policy recommendations, outlining short, medium and long-term goals. This roadmap will help the government and stakeholders to guide their efforts in transforming Thailand into a global food hub and promoting sustainable development.