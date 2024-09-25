A Thai artist with a message on waste recycling and reduction

She pointed out that foams, which play an important role in daily life as food containers and packages, were more dangerous than plastics, as they cannot be recycled.

Despite awareness of climate change, she noted that vendors faced difficulty in changing their packages as the price of paper boxes is higher than foam containers.

Apart from campaigns on recycling and waste sorting, the government should seek ways to support entrepreneurs on changing their packages, she said.

She added that plastic-containing spunbond bags were difficult for recycling. “Plastics can mitigate reforestation, but they should be sorted properly,” she added.

Wishulada said that fast fashion had triggered an increase in textile waste. Although clothes can be donated to others, donation of clothes that cannot be worn could result in waste, which adversely impacts the environment, she said.

She pointed out that tobacco butts were not biodegradable, saying that such substances could affect the marine ecosystem.

“The most important thing to make the world better is people should observe their actions whether it affects the environment and themselves,” she said.

Wishulada will have a booth to showcase her upcycled works at the upcoming “Sustainability Expo 2024” at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok from September 27 to October 6.

Also, she has been invited to share how people can protect the environment on September 29.