Thailand hosts international smart city forum

The IEEE Power and Energy Society (Thailand) is hosting the 10th IEEE International Smart Cities Conference (IEEE-ISC2-2024) in Thailand for the first time.
Held under the theme “Smart Cities: A Revolution for Humanity", this event will bring together experts, researchers and smart city developers from across the world to formulate future development strategies for urban areas.
Apart from academic discussions covering different aspects of smart cities, the event will also feature expos showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations.
This conference has been held every year in various countries across Europe and the Americas, and this year’s edition is being held from October 29 to November 1 at the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel in Pattaya, Chonburi.
Vilas Chalaysat, president of Thailand’s chapter of IEEE Power & Energy Society (IEEE PES) and governor of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, said that smart city technology has become a trend in global development. Thailand has taken significant strides in this area, developing both large and small cities in line with local contexts, which has made the country stand out in smart city initiatives, he added.
Assoc Prof Nopporn Leeprechanon, IEEE PES vice chair for Meetings and Conferences, said this annual conference serves as a platform for experts and researchers from leading organisations worldwide to exchange knowledge and experiences in smart city development.
Chiruit Isarangkun na Ayuthaya, director of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), believes this conference will generate positive economic and social impacts, as well as long-term benefits for Pattaya City, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and the country as well as the global smart city development ecosystem.
The IEEE-ISC2-2024 aligns with the “Ignite Thailand” policy, which focuses on driving the country’s vision for smart city development. It also matches TCEB’s target industries, promoting international conferences on Urban Quality of Life and Mobility as a key driver of Thailand’s innovation-led economy.