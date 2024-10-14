Thailand hosts international smart city forum

Apart from academic discussions covering different aspects of smart cities, the event will also feature expos showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations.

This conference has been held every year in various countries across Europe and the Americas, and this year’s edition is being held from October 29 to November 1 at the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel in Pattaya, Chonburi.

Vilas Chalaysat, president of Thailand’s chapter of IEEE Power & Energy Society (IEEE PES) and governor of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, said that smart city technology has become a trend in global development. Thailand has taken significant strides in this area, developing both large and small cities in line with local contexts, which has made the country stand out in smart city initiatives, he added.