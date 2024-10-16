Unpacking the ingredients of a sustainable lifestyle

The event, themed “Sustainability is not difficult”, aims to engage people of all ages and professions in discussions about sustainable living.

A hybrid event, the symposium offers both on-site and online participation options. This format ensures wider accessibility and engagement with the content to foster participation, collaboration, and positive change.

Focusing on both Sustainable Business and Net Zero Lifestyles, the event features thought-provoking discussions with 30 industry leaders and partners from Thailand and abroad. These discussions will be held across three main platforms: Plenary Forum, Exhibition and Lifestyle Forum.

The Plenary Forum, on the theme Sustainability - The Only Path Forward, delves into global sustainability trends and Thailand's transition to a low-carbon society. Topics include: