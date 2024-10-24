October 24: A day to unite for climate action, sustainable solutions

Every year, on October 24, the world comes together to mark the International Day of Climate Action, reminding people of the urgent need for collective efforts and action to combat climate change.
Governments, businesses and individuals all play a role in reducing emissions and promoting sustainable practices.
The first International Day of Climate Action, launched by the climate advocacy group 350.org in 2009, coincided with the lead-up to COP15, where global leaders were urged to prioritise the fight against climate change. Since then, millions around the world have engaged in events and initiatives that highlight the critical need for action.
Climate action in 2024
This year’s theme, "Climate Action for a Sustainable Future," underscores the importance of unified action to protect the planet for future generations. Climate change remains one of the most pressing challenges of our time.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned that time is running out to prevent catastrophic consequences. With global temperatures already 1.1°C higher than pre-industrial levels, the world could face a rise of 3°C or more by the end of this century if significant measures are not taken.
The International Day of Climate Action urges us to reflect on the impact of human activity on the planet, reminding us of the importance of preserving biodiversity, reducing carbon emissions and pushing towards a sustainable and equitable future.
Thailand among most affected
Despite contributing less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Thailand ranks among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Extreme weather events, rising sea levels and altered rainfall patterns have already started disrupting the nation’s economy, agriculture and communities.
Thailand’s greenhouse gas emissions overview:
Total emissions: In 2022, Thailand emitted approximately 282,450 kilotonnes (kt) of CO2, up from 276,290kt in 2021
Per capita emissions: CO2 emissions stand at about 3.5 metric tonnes per person
Sector breakdown: The energy sector is the largest emitter, accounting for around 70% of total emissions, largely driven by fossil fuel use in electricity, transportation and industry
Year-on-year change: Emissions rose by 1.2% from 2021 to 2022
Global contribution: Thailand contributes about 0.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions
These figures highlight the delicate balance Thailand must strike between economic growth and environmental sustainability. The transition to cleaner energy and reduction of emissions will be crucial as the nation moves forward.
Efforts and challenges
Thailand has taken strides in addressing climate change through initiatives like the National Climate Change Master Plan (2015-2030) and the National Climate Change Strategy (2015-2050). However, more ambitious targets, stricter policies and innovative solutions are necessary to make meaningful progress.
Climate change is a global challenge that requires collaboration at every level. On this International Day of Climate Action, we are reminded that every effort counts. From policy changes to individual actions, the time is to act now – our planet’s future depends on it.