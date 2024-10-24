October 24: A day to unite for climate action, sustainable solutions

Thailand among most affected

Despite contributing less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Thailand ranks among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Extreme weather events, rising sea levels and altered rainfall patterns have already started disrupting the nation’s economy, agriculture and communities.



Thailand’s greenhouse gas emissions overview:



Total emissions: In 2022, Thailand emitted approximately 282,450 kilotonnes (kt) of CO2, up from 276,290kt in 2021

Per capita emissions: CO2 emissions stand at about 3.5 metric tonnes per person

Sector breakdown: The energy sector is the largest emitter, accounting for around 70% of total emissions, largely driven by fossil fuel use in electricity, transportation and industry

Year-on-year change: Emissions rose by 1.2% from 2021 to 2022

Global contribution: Thailand contributes about 0.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions



These figures highlight the delicate balance Thailand must strike between economic growth and environmental sustainability. The transition to cleaner energy and reduction of emissions will be crucial as the nation moves forward.



Efforts and challenges

Thailand has taken strides in addressing climate change through initiatives like the National Climate Change Master Plan (2015-2030) and the National Climate Change Strategy (2015-2050). However, more ambitious targets, stricter policies and innovative solutions are necessary to make meaningful progress.

Climate change is a global challenge that requires collaboration at every level. On this International Day of Climate Action, we are reminded that every effort counts. From policy changes to individual actions, the time is to act now – our planet’s future depends on it.

