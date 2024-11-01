Chiang Rai project aims to reduce air pollution

Two areas in Chiang Rai province have been picked to play an important role in dealing with air pollution and mitigating its impacts on the health of local residents, as well as on tourism and environment in the Mekong region.
An article published on Thursday by the Thailand Environment Institute’s Wilawan Noipa, notes that the air pollution in the North that occurs during the dry season from January to April is usually triggered by forest fires and crop burning.
Initiated earlier this year, a collaborative project between Thailand, Laos and Myanmar on tackling cross-border air pollution selected two areas in the northern province to deal with this issue, namely the Thailand-Laos border zone near Doi Pha Tang mountain in Wiang Kaen district, and Ban Pong Klang Nam community in Mae Saruay district, where the pollution triggered by forest fires is often at its worst.
At least two operational guidelines have been launched, namely a campaign to mitigate forest fires’ impact on cultivated plots, and promoting a reduction in crop burning by farmers.
A fertiliser bank in Ban Pong Klang Nam community has been established to encourage farmers to gather agricultural waste after harvest for production of soil conditioners and organic fertilisers, leading to a decline in cultivation costs and crop burning.
With collaboration among relevant sectors in dealing with crop burning and cross border air pollution, the project is expected to sustainably mitigate impacts on health, tourism and the environment.