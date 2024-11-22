Moo Deng campaigns for climate mitigation in Baku

An event being held on the sidelines of the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Thailand Pavilion invites visitors to exchange knowledge on climate change mitigation.
The brainchild of the Natural Resource and Environment Ministry and related agencies, the Pavilion showcases Thailand’s progress in mitigating climate change in terms of policy, technology, action and finance.
The technology and innovation zone highlights a heat index detector for addressing heatstroke, a major risk to Thai people during the summer. The detector plays an important role in notifying people in areas at risk of high temperatures to suspend outdoor activities.
Meanwhile, technologies and innovations for greenhouse gas reduction and carbon dioxide storage are also being showcased, such as those from state oil and gas company PTT.
Some 30 seminars are being held covering various topics, such as sustainable business operations, eco-friendly city planning and adoption of technologies to deal with climate change.
These seminars allow knowledge exchange on climate change mitigation among stakeholders including academics, youths, public and private agencies, and international organisations.
A statue of the beloved pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng is on hand to campaign for climate change mitigation and allow participants to take photos.