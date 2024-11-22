Moo Deng campaigns for climate mitigation in Baku

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2024

A statue of the young pygmy hippo that has earned worldwide fame draws visitors to the Thailand Pavilion on the sidelines of COP29

An event being held on the sidelines of the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Thailand Pavilion invites visitors to exchange knowledge on climate change mitigation.

The brainchild of the Natural Resource and Environment Ministry and related agencies, the Pavilion showcases Thailand’s progress in mitigating climate change in terms of policy, technology, action and finance.

Moo Deng campaigns for climate mitigation in Baku

The technology and innovation zone highlights a heat index detector for addressing heatstroke, a major  risk to Thai people during the summer. The detector plays an important role in notifying people in areas at risk of high temperatures to suspend outdoor activities.

Moo Deng campaigns for climate mitigation in Baku

Meanwhile, technologies and innovations for greenhouse gas reduction and carbon dioxide storage are also being showcased, such as those from state oil and gas company PTT.

Moo Deng campaigns for climate mitigation in Baku

Some 30 seminars are being held covering various topics, such as sustainable business operations, eco-friendly city planning and adoption of technologies to deal with climate change.

These seminars allow knowledge exchange on climate change mitigation among stakeholders including academics, youths, public and private agencies, and international organisations.

Moo Deng campaigns for climate mitigation in Baku

A statue of the beloved pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng is on hand to campaign for climate change mitigation and allow participants to take photos.

Moo Deng campaigns for climate mitigation in Baku

 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy