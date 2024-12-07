Discarded fishing nets recycled for various products in Japan

“Appearance and user-friendliness are of course important, while many customers also empathize with the story behind the bag, such as why and how it was developed,” said Fumi Koda, president of the company.

Marine product company Tenyomaru in Nagasaki Prefecture has developed a scourer made from discarded fishing nets to catch the Japanese anchovy that is used to make niboshi-dried sardines. The product, called “Ami Eco Tawashi,” has become highly popular, with users saying such things as “With the scourer, detergents create a good amount of foam, and the dirt comes off very easily” and “It’s clean and quick to dry.” The company expects to sell nearly 20,000 units this year.

During the Spring/Summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week in September and October, the Japanese fashion brand Anrealage presented clothes using threads made from discarded fishing nets. The threads, called Muron, were developed by the Tokyo-based Morito Apparel Co. and reportedly made only from discarded fishing nets collected in Japan.

According to the Environment Ministry, a total of about 54,000 tons of marine trash was collected from the coasts of Japan in fiscal 2022. The top 10 marine trash items surveyed in 78 locations across Japan were all plastic waste, and fishing nets and such fishing tools as plastic ropes and strings accounted for more than 40% of the total.

Fishing nets are heavy and bulky. They are also not suitable for incineration because they contain salt. For these reasons, it is difficult to dispose of fishing nets. Moreover, when they flow into the ocean, they affect marine creatures and may become microplastics that enter human bodies.

Mitsuyuki Unno, executive director of the Nippon Foundation, said, “It is very important to take measures to make people feel connected to the ocean through their daily products so that everyone will think the marine waste issue is their problem.”

