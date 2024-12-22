Powering the future: Five solar energy trends to watch in 2025 \

2. Solar Energy and Energy Storage: From 2023 to 2030, the global energy storage market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 21% to 137GW/442GWh by 2030, according to BloombergNEF forecasts. This expansion is driven by advancements in battery technology, including the shift from NMC (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) to LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries, which offer higher efficiency as costs continue to decline.



LFP battery technology is poised to benefit from advancements in battery management systems (BMS) integrated with AI and machine learning. These cutting-edge systems are expected to significantly enhance the efficiency and lifespan of battery solutions by optimizing charge and discharge cycles and enabling predictive maintenance. As these innovations mature, LFP batteries are preferred for energy storage systems, driving greater adoption and sustainability.

The surge in demand for electric vehicles in countries like India, China, Thailand, and Japan is also fuelling the need for LFP batteries, a key player in the region’s energy transition. A Mordor Intelligence report points out that the LFP battery market in Asia-Pacific is estimated at US$46.82 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach US$60.94 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. In markets like Thailand, solar energy combined with energy storage systems will play a crucial role, particularly for large-scale applications such as utilities, healthcare, data centres, and others.

As technology evolves, it enables renewable energy sources to integrate with battery storage systems. These batteries can store excess solar energy generated during daylight hours and release it when demand is high or during periods of limited solar availability, such as at night or on cloudy days. The solar energy plus storage system will enhance grid stability and enable higher penetration of solar energy into the electricity mix.



3. Solar Hybrid Applications: Hybrid applications will be one of the key trends in large-scale power generation. As energy demands grow, power plants now have more flexible options for managing renewable energy. Innovations now allow manufacturing and commercial operations to integrate electricity generation from multiple sources into one system.

Power plants or large-scale users can install ground-mounted solar farms alongside floating solar, or integrate a hydroelectric power plant with a floating solar farm, combined with energy storage. These systems can optimize and manage electricity generation for maximum performance, land use efficiency, and cost savings.

In Southeast Asia, where rapid economic growth and limited land availability coincide, floating solar offers a compelling solution by generating clean energy while conserving land space and reducing water evaporation. Hybrid solar farms, which combine floating and ground-mounted panels, balance efficiency and cost. An example is Cypark Resources Berhad’s 100 MWac hybrid solar farm in Terengganu, Malaysia, the country's largest hybrid solar power plant. Another example is the hydro-floating solar hybrid power plant at Ubol Ratana Dam in Khon Kaen province, Thailand, with a capacity of 31 MW.

4. Agrivoltaics, or dual-use solar, refers to agricultural production—such as crop or livestock farming, or pollinator habitats—underneath or adjacent to solar panels.

Why do we mention agrivoltaics? It is because Thai society is deeply rooted in agriculture, a key industry in Thailand. In Thailand, the number of farming households amounts to about 8.8 million out of 23.57 million households, thus constituting roughly 37.34% of the population.

The use of solar power in agriculture is still at an early stage, but a few bright spots have emerged, like the innovative semi-transparent solar cell greenhouses for smart farming at Maejo University in northern Thailand. The project solely relies on solar energy for the catchment of groundwater and ventilation of the greenhouse’s fans, with IoT devices integrated into its operation.

On a global scale, agrivoltaics has been a successful approach in various agricultural fields so far. Solar farms on potato fields in Japan, sheep farming along with solar energy in New Zealand, fisheries coupled with solar farms in China, and solar farms in desert regions used to conserve soil moisture are some examples.



5. Creative Applications of Solar Panels: Modern thin-film solar technology, which allows panels to be bent, rolled, or curved, has fuelled collaboration between engineers and artists to develop solutions that are both useful and aesthetic. Flexible solar panels, made from thin-film or PV materials, are very light and versatile, with applications spanning rooftops, vehicles, and wearable tech.

Even though this technology is still in the nascent stage – it is a great way to push the limits of our imagination and make solar more accessible to all.

The solar energy sector has immensely transformed both the global and Thai energy landscapes. Switching to renewable energy in Thailand is not only environmentally friendly but also crucial for the country’s energy security and economy. Cutting-edge innovations in PV technology and energy storage will be key to making solar energy more accessible, sustainable, and cost-effective.

As Thailand invests in expanding its solar infrastructure, supported by government initiatives, investments, and technological advancements, it is solidifying its position as a major player in the global renewable energy sector.

By Elva Wang, Group Director of South, Southeast & Central Asia, Trinasolar Asia Pacific.