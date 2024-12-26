High fatality rate of dugongs in Thailand a cause for concern

Dugongs became a hot topic among Thai people in 2019 when two orphaned baby dugongs – Mariam and Yamil – died. Despite several agencies’ efforts in preserving dugongs, the preserved species’ death rate has not declined.

A report by Seub Nakhasathien Foundation indicated that 273 dugongs were spotted in 2022. However, 18 of them had died and been washed ashore in the same year, mostly after getting hit by hard objects.

Dugongs have been dubbed “sea cows”, thanks to their pivotal role in maintaining seagrass fields, which play an important role in offering homes for other marine species, preventing coastal erosion, and reducing greenhouse gas emission.

This preserved species consumes around 35 kilograms of seagrass a day, while its stool becomes fertiliser for the feeding grounds. Its stool could contain seagrass seeds which could help restore the marine ecosystem there.