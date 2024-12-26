High fatality rate of dugongs in Thailand a cause for concern

Dugongs in Thailand are currently at risk of extinction as fatalities continue to increase over the past few years.
High-profile marine ecologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat has called for Thai people to preserve dugongs, saying its population had dropped every year due to a decline in seagrass, habitat loss, marine pollution and plastic waste.
Dugongs became a hot topic among Thai people in 2019 when two orphaned baby dugongs – Mariam and Yamil – died. Despite several agencies’ efforts in preserving dugongs, the preserved species’ death rate has not declined.
A report by Seub Nakhasathien Foundation indicated that 273 dugongs were spotted in 2022. However, 18 of them had died and been washed ashore in the same year, mostly after getting hit by hard objects.
Dugongs have been dubbed “sea cows”, thanks to their pivotal role in maintaining seagrass fields, which play an important role in offering homes for other marine species, preventing coastal erosion, and reducing greenhouse gas emission.
This preserved species consumes around 35 kilograms of seagrass a day, while its stool becomes fertiliser for the feeding grounds. Its stool could contain seagrass seeds which could help restore the marine ecosystem there.
Climate change and human activities were among causes of deaths of dugongs and impact on the marine ecosystem. Data from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources indicated that 90% of dugong deaths happened as they were caught in fishing gear.
Dugongs, sea turtles and saltwater fish are among victims of plastic waste. Though humans are seeking ways to reduce waste as much as possible, 80% of marine waste came from ashore.