Why Thailand is getting colder

In a Facebook post by Sonthi Kotchawat on Saturday, he noted that China is facing the coldest weather in 30 years, as well as heavy snowfall across the country.
The temperature in Mohe city, Daxing'anling prefecture, Heilongjiang province, was minus-53 degrees Celsius late last month, he pointed out.
Sonthi said the weakening polar vortex due to the rising global temperature was behind the strong high-pressure system covering China and Thailand.
The polar jet stream that kept a strong high-pressure system inside the vortex was disrupted by the rising global temperature, causing the strong high-pressure system to expand to China and Southeast Asian countries, he explained.
“The strong high-pressure system has covered Thailand and nearby countries, causing Thailand to get colder than before,” he said.
He added that the strong high-pressure has caused people to be at risk of PM2.5 air pollution, as well as flu and pneumonia.