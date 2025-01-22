Thailand takes a big step towards halting degradation of soil

Under the first phase in the next three years, agencies under this MoU signed with the Thailand Environment Institute (TEI) will boost awareness on the importance of soil in living and how to manage soil in a sustainable manner among the public and private sector.
Soil is important for food security and maintaining the balance of the ecosystem, said Taweesak Tanadechopol, director-general of the Land Development Department.
He pointed out that the rising population and demand for residences were among reasons behind soil degradation in Thailand, saying that most of the soil degradation occurred on agricultural lands.
Lack of awareness on soil preservation was also a factor that led to soil degradation, he added.
TEI president Wijarn Simachaya reiterated that soil is crucial for human survival and biodiversity, saying that soil helps boost the growth of plants so they can mitigate carbon dioxide emission.
The institute has collaborated with several agencies on projects to preserve the environment, so Thailand can achieve its carbon neutrality goal in 2025 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2065, he said.
Wiwat Salyakamthorn, president of the World Soil Association, said the MoU meets the 17th Sustainable Development Goal on partnerships to tackle soil resources.
He expects this MoU would mark a milestone in boosting awareness on soil recovery for food security, biodiversity and sustainability.
“I believe that every organisation involved with the MoU is ready to promote soil preservation,” he said, adding that all people are responsible for soil preservation.