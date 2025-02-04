Photo exhibition encourages people to take action in preserving environment

The exhibition titled “Breath in the cloud forest of Doi Inthanon” is organised in collaboration with the Electricity Generating Public Company Limited (EGCO Group) and the Thai Rak Pa Foundation.
The exhibition features over 50 images showcasing the abundant nature and biodiversity of the national park from the past two years.
Visitors can purchase photo books and other souvenirs, which the proceeds will be donated to the Thai Rak Pa Foundation to support its mission of preserving forests nationwide.
“This exhibition aims to showcase the abundant natural beauty of Doi Inthanon National Park and to encourage people to preserve this vital watershed forest for future generations," said EGCO Group president Jiraporn Sirikum, who is also chairwoman of Thai Rak Pa Foundation.
The event is being held on the fifth floor of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in Pathumwan district until February 16. Admission is free.
For more information, please visit Thai Rak Pa Foundation’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/thairakpaofficial.