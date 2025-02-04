Agriculture Ministry to deal with farmers who engaged in crop burning

The air quality in all areas of the Bangkok metropolitan exceeded the safety standard at 3pm on Tuesday, the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said.

The average PM2.5 levels throughout the city at 41.4 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3), well above the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m3.

The five districts that reported the highest levels of PM2.5 are Bueng Kum (54.2µg/m3), Lat Krabang (53.8µg/m3), Nong Chok (53.6µg/m3), Khlong Sam Wa (52.2µg/m3), and Bang Na (50.7µg/m3).

As many as 1,009 hotspots were found across Thailand, of which 284 were located in preserved forests, according to the Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.

Tak has the highest number of hotspots at 133, followed by Kanchanaburi (94), Chaiyaphum (75), Lopburi (48) and Phetchabun (41). Meanwhile, 1,329 hotspots were found in Cambodia, followed by Myanmar (635), Laos (411), Vietnam (276) and Malaysia (18).