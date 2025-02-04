Agriculture Ministry to deal with farmers who engaged in crop burning

The announcement stated that fine particulate matter, with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less, negatively affects people's quality of life and the environment.
Burning activities on agricultural plots are a source of pollution that affects people's lives, the announcement said.
Relevant agencies are tasked with closely screening farmers who engage in crop burning to address PM2.5 pollution.
Agencies hosting projects to support and enhance the potential of farmers should ensure that participants have not engaged in crop burning, and should collaborate with village committees to investigate crop burning incidents.
Any farmers who commit crop burning will be disqualified from joining projects to support and enhance the potential of farmers, the announcement said.
The air quality in all areas of the Bangkok metropolitan exceeded the safety standard at 3pm on Tuesday, the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said.
The average PM2.5 levels throughout the city at 41.4 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3), well above the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m3.
The five districts that reported the highest levels of PM2.5 are Bueng Kum (54.2µg/m3), Lat Krabang (53.8µg/m3), Nong Chok (53.6µg/m3), Khlong Sam Wa (52.2µg/m3), and Bang Na (50.7µg/m3).
As many as 1,009 hotspots were found across Thailand, of which 284 were located in preserved forests, according to the Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.
Tak has the highest number of hotspots at 133, followed by Kanchanaburi (94), Chaiyaphum (75), Lopburi (48) and Phetchabun (41). Meanwhile, 1,329 hotspots were found in Cambodia, followed by Myanmar (635), Laos (411), Vietnam (276) and Malaysia (18).