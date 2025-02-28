Huhtamaki hosts Finnish envoy to showcase blueloop, Boost partnership

Huhtamaki is working closely with industry stakeholders to develop the necessary mechanisms for EPR implementation. As a member of the Eco-Design Working Group under the Thailand Institute of Packaging and Recycling Management for Sustainable Environment (TIPMSE), the company is committed to enhancing recycling standards, sharing best practices, and developing incentive measures to support sustainable packaging initiatives.

Innovative blueloop™ Solutions

Huhtamaki’s blueloop™ solutions are designed to minimize resource use while maintaining product protection and recyclability. The product portfolio includes:

• Blueloop™ PE: A mono-material polyethylene (PE) packaging solution with up to 95% purity, made with OmniLock™ PE technology to reduce material thickness and enhance recyclability. Launched globally in 2023.

• Blueloop™ PP Retort: A polypropylene-based retort pouch with over 90% mono-material content, suitable for heat-sterilized food, healthcare, and pet food applications.

• Blueloop™ Paper: A mono-material packaging made with 90% paper content, ensuring recyclability while maintaining product protection. Ideal for food, beverages, and snacks.

blueloop™ goes beyond recyclable packaging; it encompasses a closed-loop value chain approach, enabling material circulation and minimizing virgin resource consumption.

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18 000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 101 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki’s net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.