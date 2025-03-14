Sustainable human-elephant coexistence in the digital era

Elephants have long been intertwined with Thai history and way of life, symbolizing the king's royal power as they were trained for combat, and playing a crucial role in transportation and labor before the advent of machinery.

Recognizing their immense significance, Thailand has designated March 13 as "Thai Elephant Day" to honour these majestic creatures, which have been an integral part of the nation's cultural and natural heritage.

Currently, Thailand is home to over 4,000 wild elephants scattered across 91 protected areas. While the increasing elephant population is a positive sign for conservation, their natural habitat has been shrinking due to agricultural and community expansion, leading to overlapping living spaces between humans and elephants.

As forests diminish, elephants are forced to venture into farmlands and human settlements in search of food, resulting in Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC)—a pressing issue worldwide in countries with wild elephant populations. These conflicts cause significant losses on both sides, including damaged crops, destroyed property, and even injuries or fatalities of both humans and elephants.

Between 2012 and 2024, Thailand recorded 227 human deaths from elephant encounters, with over 150,000 households affected. On the other hand, many elephants have also been injured or killed as people try to protect their crops and livelihoods.