Sustainable human-elephant coexistence in the digital era

Elephants have long been intertwined with Thai history and way of life, symbolizing the king's royal power as they were trained for combat, and playing a crucial role in transportation and labor before the advent of machinery.
Recognizing their immense significance, Thailand has designated March 13 as "Thai Elephant Day" to honour these majestic creatures, which have been an integral part of the nation's cultural and natural heritage.
Currently, Thailand is home to over 4,000 wild elephants scattered across 91 protected areas. While the increasing elephant population is a positive sign for conservation, their natural habitat has been shrinking due to agricultural and community expansion, leading to overlapping living spaces between humans and elephants.
As forests diminish, elephants are forced to venture into farmlands and human settlements in search of food, resulting in Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC)—a pressing issue worldwide in countries with wild elephant populations. These conflicts cause significant losses on both sides, including damaged crops, destroyed property, and even injuries or fatalities of both humans and elephants.
Between 2012 and 2024, Thailand recorded 227 human deaths from elephant encounters, with over 150,000 households affected. On the other hand, many elephants have also been injured or killed as people try to protect their crops and livelihoods.
Historically, efforts to mitigate HEC included trenches, low-voltage electric fences, community patrols, and buffer crops that elephants dislike. However, these methods had limitations in terms of effectiveness, cost, and sustainability. Barriers can be breached by determined elephants, while the constant patrolling places a heavy burden on villagers.
In the digital era, technological advancements have paved the way for innovative solutions including 5G, AI and IoT. True Corporation, Thailand's leading telecom and technology company—ranked No. 1 globally for sustainability in the telecommunications sector for seven consecutive years (DJSI 2024)—has collaborated with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF-Thailand) to firstly develop the "True Smart Early Warning System" (TSEWS)—a groundbreaking initiative to tackle HEC effectively.
TSEWS is not merely a simple technological solution; it is a Tech For Good innovation designed for sustainable social impact. The system integrates: 5G & 4G Networks – ensuring connectivity even in remote areas; AI-powered Image Analysis – accurately identifying elephants; Motion Sensors & Smart Camera Traps – operating with IoT technology; Real-time Alerts – sending immediate notifications to authorities' war rooms and Cloud-based Data Processing – analyzing elephant behaviour patterns.
Kui Buri National Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province is home to approximately 400 wild elephants, coexisting with more than 20,000 people across nearly 4,000 households. This situation highlights the challenges of human-wildlife coexistence with large animals. The area has a history of significant human-elephant conflict, as it is surrounded by pineapple plantations and field crops that naturally attract elephants.
TSEWS in Action: Remarkable Results
Since the introduction of TSEWS in 2019, the frequency of elephant intrusions has increased almost fourfold, from 255 incidents in 2017 to 992 in 2024. However, despite this rise, damage to farmland and property has dramatically decreased:
• 2017: 190 damage cases
• 2018 (Peak Year): 226 cases -
• 2019 (First Year of TSEWS): Only 3 cases
• 2024: Zero reported damages
These results highlight how smart early warning systems enable communities and elephants to coexist safely and sustainably, despite the increasing elephant populations and more frequent sightings.
"In the past, villagers had to stay alert constantly, never knowing when or where elephants would appear," said Rommuk Piachan, Senior Leader, Projects Development at True Corporation Plc "Now, with TSEWS, we receive real-time alerts, allowing us to take timely action and guide elephants back to the forest before conflicts arise."
Encouraged by the project's success, True Corporation has expanded TSEWS to other high-conflict zones, including the Eastern Forest Complex, covering five provinces: Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Rayong, Chonburi, and Sa Kaeo.
Each region presents unique challenges, such as varied terrain, different community structures, and distinct elephant behaviors. To address this, True Corporation continuously enhances TSEWS, both in hardware and software. The system now integrates AI-driven biometric identification, distinguishing elephants based on unique features like ear and tail shapes, helping rangers monitor the high-risk elephants more effectively.
"Telecommunication technology is not just about connecting people—it can also harmonize human-wildlife interactions," Rommuk emphasized. "Our TSEWS innovation fosters peaceful coexistence, reducing global HEC challenges and creating a sustainable future for both communities and wild elephants."
Beyond conflict prevention, TSEWS also contributes to research and conservation, analyzing elephant movement patterns to predict migration routes and enhance protection efforts.
While challenges in human-elephant coexistence remain, ongoing collaboration between True Corporation, DNP, and WWF-Thailand is gradually transforming conflict into connection. This ensures that future generations of Thais can continue to cherish elephants—not just as a national symbol, but as living treasures coexisting harmoniously with humans.