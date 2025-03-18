Thailand should build awareness to strengthen trust in nuclear power

Workforce is needed

Somboon Rassame, head of Chulalongkorn University’s nuclear engineering department, pointed out the need for a skilled workforce in Thailand’s nuclear industry due to a lack of expertise and knowledge.

He predicts rapid technological advancements in the next 13 years, creating intense global competition. "Thailand needs to develop courses, training workshops, and international knowledge exchange to remain competitive," he said.

He urged the government to play a key role in promoting in-depth knowledge and education systems that support the development of nuclear technology. Additionally, he emphasised the need to thoroughly design and evaluate the safety of the technology to address public concerns.

Nuclear energy presents an opportunity to strengthen Thailand's energy security. However, achieving this requires serious and systematic preparation of personnel to ensure the country enters the industry with stability and safety.

Knowledge comes with trust

Suchin Udomsomporn, vice president of the Nuclear Society of Thailand, stated that Thailand must focus on building knowledge, strengthening public confidence and improving collaboration among agencies.

She emphasised that raising awareness is key to addressing uncertainties about nuclear power, noting that many people still fear it despite its role in healthcare, such as in X-rays and radioactive therapy.

“Relevant agencies should prioritise providing accurate, transparent, and trustworthy information for future generations,” she said, adding that nuclear power should be included in educational curricula and efforts should be made to create a skilled workforce for the nuclear industry.

Suchin also urged government agencies to enhance collaboration to further build public confidence.