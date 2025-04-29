PES: Forest-saving scheme where beneficiaries pay nature back

In recent years, wildfires ravaging Thailand’s watershed forests have not only devastated natural resources but have also inevitably impacted the economy and public health, causing escalating economic losses year after year.

In response, Thailand has introduced the "Payment for Ecosystem Services" (PES) mechanism as a new tool for sustainable natural resource management.

Buntoon Srethasirote, Director of the Good Governance for Social Development and Environment Institute, explained that the current focus on carbon credits often leads society to view forests solely as carbon sinks. In reality, forests are vital sources of food, clean water, and fresh air.

Thus, there should be a mechanism that encourages beneficiaries of these ecosystem services to contribute to their conservation.

PES: A Different Path from the Carbon Market

PES is an economic concept where beneficiaries of environmental conservation pay or provide resources to those who maintain ecosystems. This contrasts with the carbon market approach, where polluters pay for their emissions.