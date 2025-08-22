Tetra Pak Cuts Global Emissions by 25% Leading Industrial Sustainability Drive

Landmark Packaging Innovation

A significant breakthrough came with the launch of paper-based barrier cartons containing up to 90% renewable content, which cut carbon emissions by as much as 33% compared with conventional alternatives.





Praeporn Amornpanupun, Packaging Portfolio Director at Tetra Pak Thailand, explained the significance of this innovation within the company's broader circularity strategy, noting that these developments represent "a direct contribution to the low-carbon circular economy, aiming to reduce reliance on aluminum foil while maintaining the quality and functionality of the packaging."

Social Impact and Community Engagement

Beyond environmental achievements, Tetra Pak reported strong social sustainability metrics, with an 87% employee engagement score globally and 84% of staff reporting they could "bring their whole selves" to work.

Workplace safety also improved, with a 10% drop in the total recordable accident rate since 2023.

In Thailand, the company has partnered with informal waste pickers, known locally as "sa-leng," to improve their livelihoods whilst supporting recycling initiatives.

"In Thailand, we've worked with waste collectors to improve their quality of life and ensure that they have the tools and knowledge needed to manage waste safely and effectively," Patinya noted.



Thailand's Strategic Role in Global Ambitions

At its Rayong factory, Tetra Pak Thailand has adopted solar panels and implemented hybrid vehicle policies to further reduce emissions. These local initiatives align with the company's global push towards net-zero operations by 2030.

"We've installed solar panels at our Rayong plant and implemented hybrid vehicle policies in Thailand to help reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency," Ratanasiri explained.

She emphasised Thailand's pivotal role in the company's global strategy: "Thailand has been pivotal in helping us scale up circularity. With a 41% increase in plant-based cap deliveries, we are driving progress towards a more sustainable future."

Meeting Future Food Demand

The sustainability drive comes against a backdrop of mounting global food security challenges. Adolfo Orive, President & CEO at Tetra Pak, noted in the report that by 2050, the global population is projected to reach 10 billion, driving a 60% surge in food demand.

"Yet, while food systems are vital to sustaining modern life, they also account for more than one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions," he said. "This growing tension between the need for increased food production and reduced environmental impact presents a critical challenge—one that Tetra Pak is committed to addressing."



2030 Targets Within Reach

With only five years remaining to achieve its net-zero operational emissions target, Ratanasiri expressed confidence in the company's trajectory: "The journey is challenging, but achievable. We have already made significant progress, and with just five years left, we are confident we will reach our goals."

The company's integrated approach—combining climate action, resource circularity, and social responsibility—is designed to advance food systems that are more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient.

"Our goal for 2030 is net-zero emissions in our own operations," Ratanasiri concluded. "With continued investments in technology and circularity, we are driving meaningful change towards a sustainable future."

Thailand, with its expanding recycling networks and adoption of new food production technologies and low-carbon packaging solutions, is expected to play a critical role in meeting these ambitious targets.