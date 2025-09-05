Understanding hydrogen technology, the energy of the future for sustainability.

What is Hydrogen?

Hydrogen has become a global focus amid climate change and the urgent shift to clean energy. It’s expected to play a key role in the global energy transition, and in Thailand, this will soon become a more familiar subject. Hydrogen (H₂) has been studied since the 18th century. Water (H₂O) is the most abundant compound containing hydrogen on Earth.

Hydrogen can be produced from various raw materials, each emitting different levels of carbon dioxide (CO₂). To categorize cleanliness levels, colors are used to label the types: