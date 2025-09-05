Understanding hydrogen technology, the energy of the future for sustainability.

What is Hydrogen?
Hydrogen has become a global focus amid climate change and the urgent shift to clean energy. It’s expected to play a key role in the global energy transition, and in Thailand, this will soon become a more familiar subject. Hydrogen (H₂) has been studied since the 18th century. Water (H₂O) is the most abundant compound containing hydrogen on Earth.
Hydrogen can be produced from various raw materials, each emitting different levels of carbon dioxide (CO₂). To categorize cleanliness levels, colors are used to label the types:
Hydrogen technology is being used in over 30 countries, particularly in Europe, the U.S., and the Middle East, thanks to advantages in renewable energy development. Thailand also has potential in utilizing hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions in three key sectors:
Government Policy on Promoting Hydrogen Energy
Thailand’s hydrogen development strategy is aligned with four key pillars:
PTT Group's Hydrogen Technology Roadmap
PTT recognizes hydrogen’s potential to reduce CO₂ emissions and create new business opportunities. Notable milestones include: