NXPO promotes 'Plant-Rich Diet' as a health and eco-friendly food trend

Thai food: a global model for plant-rich menus

NXPO views Thai cuisine as a perfect example of a Plant-Rich Diet, with its use of local vegetables and ingredients. Dishes like mixed vegetable sour curry, mushroom soup, and steamed sticky rice with banana, reflect Thailand’s culinary wisdom in using plants for nutritious, tasty meals.

Simultaneously, the trend of plant-based food innovation is growing rapidly in Thailand, with plant-based proteins, plant milks like soy and rice milk, and ready-to-eat plant-based snacks becoming increasingly accessible, especially among younger generations.

Four reasons Thailand should drive Plant-Rich Diet adoption

NXPO highlighted four key reasons why Thailand should promote Plant-Rich Diets:

Improve Thai health by reducing risks of chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.



Preserve biodiversity by utilising local plants such as indigenous vegetables and seeds, which are nutritionally rich.



Drive a new economy based on plant-based foods, benefiting farmers and entrepreneurs in the growing global plant-based food industry.



Achieve environmental sustainability by reducing resource use and greenhouse gas emissions in food production.

It’s estimated that if just 10% of Thai people switched to a Plant-Rich Diet, over 1 million tonnes of greenhouse gases could be saved annually.

A four-part model to advance Plant-Rich Diet

Sirinya Lim, Director of the Bio-Economy Policy Division at NXPO, stated that promoting the Plant-Rich Diet sustainably requires collaboration from all sectors:

Government: Support policies, such as purchasing plant-based foods in government offices and funding plant protein research.



Private Sector: Develop plant-based menus and products that meet taste, nutritional, and sustainability standards.



Education and Research: Create knowledge and innovations for future food systems.



Public: Start with simple actions, such as having "1 plant-based day" each week for personal health and environmental benefits.

NXPO has already begun internal policies, ensuring at least 30% of food at events is plant-based to foster a new culture of consumption.

Additionally, NXPO has launched the website www.plantrichdiet.nxpo.or.th to provide information and connect producers and consumers of plant-based food across Thailand.

If all sectors collaborate, the positive impact on the country's economy, society, and environment will be immense, creating a sustainable food system for Thailand in the long term,” Sirinya concluded.