NXPO promotes 'Plant-Rich Diet' as a health and eco-friendly food trend

The Office of the National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO) is advancing the concept of a “Plant-Rich Diet” to drive Thailand toward a sustainable food system of the future.
The initiative is part of the “Accelerating Thailand’s Protein Transition: Advancing Plant-Rich Diets for a Sustainable Future” project, a key component of the BCG Economy Model and Thailand’s soft power in food.
What is a Plant-Rich Diet?
A Plant-Rich Diet focuses on plant-based foods as the centre of meals, featuring vegetables, fruits, grains, legumes, seeds, mushrooms, and other plant-based products.
It does not require a 100% plant-only approach but encourages a reduction in meat consumption, replacing it with diverse plant-based proteins such as tofu, tempeh, or plant-based meats.
This approach aligns with globally recognised eating patterns like the Flexitarian, Mediterranean, and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diets, which reduce the risk of chronic diseases and balance human and environmental health.
"The core of the Plant-Rich Diet is balancing human health with the health of the planet, reducing resource use, carbon emissions, and creating a sustainable food system," NXPO explained.
Thai food: a global model for plant-rich menus
NXPO views Thai cuisine as a perfect example of a Plant-Rich Diet, with its use of local vegetables and ingredients. Dishes like mixed vegetable sour curry, mushroom soup, and steamed sticky rice with banana, reflect Thailand’s culinary wisdom in using plants for nutritious, tasty meals.
Simultaneously, the trend of plant-based food innovation is growing rapidly in Thailand, with plant-based proteins, plant milks like soy and rice milk, and ready-to-eat plant-based snacks becoming increasingly accessible, especially among younger generations.
Four reasons Thailand should drive Plant-Rich Diet adoption
NXPO highlighted four key reasons why Thailand should promote Plant-Rich Diets:
It’s estimated that if just 10% of Thai people switched to a Plant-Rich Diet, over 1 million tonnes of greenhouse gases could be saved annually.
A four-part model to advance Plant-Rich Diet
Sirinya Lim, Director of the Bio-Economy Policy Division at NXPO, stated that promoting the Plant-Rich Diet sustainably requires collaboration from all sectors:
NXPO has already begun internal policies, ensuring at least 30% of food at events is plant-based to foster a new culture of consumption.
Additionally, NXPO has launched the website www.plantrichdiet.nxpo.or.th to provide information and connect producers and consumers of plant-based food across Thailand.
If all sectors collaborate, the positive impact on the country's economy, society, and environment will be immense, creating a sustainable food system for Thailand in the long term,” Sirinya concluded.