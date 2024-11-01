Private sector on board with govt’s PM2.5 crackdown policy

Operators in the animal feed and livestock industry have agreed to cooperate with the government's measures to tackle PM2.5 air pollution by not buying corn from plantations that burn stubble after the harvest.

“We will not buy crops that are cultivated by burning, either in Thailand or neighbouring countries, and are willing to meet with the PM to discuss suitable solutions,” Pornsilp Patcharintanakul, chairman of the Thai Feed Mill Association, said on Thursday.

He said the association and operators in livestock industries are willing to cooperate with the government, as long as measures are provided to ensure adequate supply of corn for animal feed.

Pornsilp pointed out that Thailand already faces a shortage of feed corn of around 4 million tonnes annually. He called upon the government to remove prohibitions under the WTO framework to allow imports from countries that are far away and therefore pose no environmental burden to Thailand.

“By not buying corn cultivated by burning, we will be short by up to 2 million tonnes. Of this figure, 0.5 million tonnes come from domestic growers, and 1.5 million from growers in neighbouring countries,” he said. “Measures need to be implemented to prevent the impact on the livestock industries, which bring more than 200 billion baht of revenue to the country.”