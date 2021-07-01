Great Wall Motor Presents First All New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV from Thailand-based Production Line to HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

Elliot Zhang, President, Great Wall Motor ASEAN and Thailand, said during the royal audience that, “The Thai – Chinese relations have long been close, with regular exchanges of visits at all levels. Thai royals’ trips to China are key to the forging of closer ties and cooperation between the two nations. They also lead to friendship and mutual understanding among Chinese and Thai peoples on a sustainable basis. GWM executives in China and Thailand feel very grateful to Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for her royal works that benefit the two countries as well as their peoples. High-level executives in China have been granted royal benevolence on several occasions during the Princess’ trips to China. Today, we are especially delighted that the Princess has granted us this royal audience as well.”

China has been Thailand’s No. 1 trade partner and the second biggest market for Thai exports. Thailand, meanwhile, has been China’s third-biggest trade partner in the ASEAN region. At the heart of Thai – Chinese ties is economic cooperation. The trade ties between the two nations have become especially close after the ASEAN–China Free Trade Agreement got an upgrade in 2019.

Wang Liping, Minister Counselor for Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, said, “Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is a goodwill ambassador. She has made outstanding contributions to the Thai – Chinese relations in terms of diplomacy and bilateral cooperation in various aspects. China is pleased to foster its cooperation with Thailand further for friendship and harmony under ‘China and Thailand are One Family’ concept.”

GWM, as the “Global Mobility Technology Company”, has recognized the importance of Thailand and has full confidence in the country’s potential. Thailand is well ready in all dimensions for the future of automotive industry especially in regard to electric vehicles (xEV). GWM has invested in Thailand’s next-generation automotive industry and making moves to acquire and operate its own production facility in Rayong province. Earlier in August 2000, this Rayong plant also got the honor to be inaugurated by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Therefore, GWM is honored to have acquired and used this facility and plan to upgrade into a smart factory to serve as a major manufacturing base of the right-hand-drive vehicles especially electric vehicles in ASEAN region. It will operate based on “New Energy”, “New Intelligence”, and “New Experience” concept to help upgrade Thailand’s automotive industry into the next-generation automotive industry. Boasting modern technologies, smart work processes, and environmentally friendly innovations that reflect a strong focus on social responsibility, this plant will also create jobs and empower Thais through knowledge and skill development. New business models and new experiences, at the same time, will roll out for Thai consumers as GWM seeks to bring Thailand’s customer experiences to the new height and bolster Thai economy.