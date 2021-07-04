Widespread ransomware attack likely hit thousands of companies on eve of long weekend

On Saturday morning, information technology company Kaseya confirmed it had been hit by a "sophisticated cyberattack" on its VSA software - a set of tools used by IT departments to manage and monitor computers remotely. The company said only around 40 customers had been hit.

But since Kaseya's software is used by large IT companies that offer contracted services to hundreds of smaller businesses, the hack could have spread to thousands of victims. Kaseya warned all of its nearly 40,000 customers to disconnect their Kaseya software immediately. Cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs said they had tracked 20 IT companies, known as managed service providers, that had been hit. Over 1,000 of these companies' clients, mostly small businesses, had been hit by the hack too, Huntress Labs said on Reddit.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it was thousands of companies," said Fabian Wosar, chief technology officer of Emsisoft, a company that provides software and advice to help organizations defend against ransomware attacks. "We just don't know yet because of the long weekend in the U.S."

A major grocery chain in Sweden said Saturday that its IT provider had been hit by an attack, meaning its cash registers were locked up. It had to shut down hundreds of stores, the company, Coop Sweden, said on its Facebook page.

Because of the sheer number of companies potentially affected, the attack could prove to be one of the biggest in history. Researchers said REvil, the same hacker group that attacked JBS Meats earlier this year, was behind the attack.

The assault could ratchet up tensions between the U.S. and Russia, as it comes just weeks after President Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, warning him that the United States would hold Moscow accountable for cyber attacks that emanate from Russia. Many cybersecurity threat analysts believe that REvil operates largely out of Russia. The recent spate shows underscores the challenge facing the Biden administration in deterring ransomware attacks conducted by criminals given safe harbor in countries like Russia.

Instead of a careful, targeted attack on a single large company, this hack seems to have used managed service providers to spread indiscriminately through a huge network of smaller companies. Unlike most ransomware attacks, it doesn't look like REvil tried to steal sensitive data before locking out its victims, Wosar said.

"At this point, at least it seems it was more a spray and pray attack, they didn't try to exfiltrate data from all the victims," he said. "It was more like carpet bombing."

"We believe that we have identified the source of the vulnerability and are preparing a patch to mitigate it," Kiyesa CEO Fred Voccola wrote in a statement Friday night.