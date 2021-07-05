Big Tech is gearing up for a massive fight with Modis India

The largest U.S. internet firms are fighting new Intermediary rules issued by Narendra Modi's government in February that they say curtail privacy and free speech. Officials have demanded Facebook and Twitter take down hundreds of posts this year, divulge sensitive user information and submit to a regulatory regime that includes potential jail terms for executives if companies don't comply.

While the administration's push to exert more control over user data and online discourse reflects efforts globally to come to grips with tech giants and their enormous influence, the stakes in India are particularly high for internet firms because -- shut out of China -- it's the only billion-person market up for grabs. Unlike authoritarian regimes such as Beijing, critics fear actions taken by the world's largest democracy could offer a template for other governments to encroach on personal privacy in the name of domestic security.

"India has introduced draconian changes to its rules," the Electronic Frontier Foundation wrote in April. They "create new possibilities for government surveillance of citizens. These rules threaten the idea of a free and open internet built on a bedrock of international human rights standards."

Holding internet companies responsible for content posted -- and in some cases, executives personally liable -- goes beyond what many countries demand and is a key point of dispute. Caught in this tug-of-war are hundreds of millions in India whose way of engaging with the internet now hangs in the balance. Facebook's WhatsApp is in court arguing the new rules would circumvent its encryption, a key feature the company has touted in global marketing.

Modi's administration has trained its sights on Twitter in recent months, given its role as the social platform of choice for politicians and celebrities. Cabinet ministers have accused the U.S. company of defying orders and suggested it should be stripped of its intermediary status -- making it directly accountable for content posted by its users. In May, Twitter slapped a "manipulated media" label on tweets from several accounts linked to Modi's party. Police investigators have since called on senior executives and its offices, placing business in the world's second most-populous nation at risk.

"Twitter is in a no-win situation here," said Mike Masnick, founder of tech policy blog Techdirt. "Giving in to excessive government demands not only suppresses important speech, but opens the company up to even further pressure to silence critics of the government in India and elsewhere."

Representatives for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) that oversees regulation did not respond to several calls and emails seeking comment. WhatsApp and Twitter representatives declined to comment beyond past statements that they will aim to comply with government regulations.

India has said it welcomes criticism and dissent and its new rules are aimed at safeguarding public order and preventing harmful content such as child pornography and abuse videos. The country in recent years has grappled with an explosion of fake news across social media, much of it targeted at a largely first-time internet audience unaccustomed to sifting through online falsehoods. It came into conflict with Facebook in 2018 when the government asked WhatsApp to curb the spread of messages in connection with two dozen lynchings. Facebook's response then was to restrict the forwarding of messages and label them as "forwarded."

WhatsApp has more than 530 million users in India, YouTube has about 450 million and Facebook has over 410 million users, making it the biggest market for all three. Twitter, a comparative minnow with 17.5 million users, counts India among its fastest-growing territories. But that limited reach makes it vulnerable in a nation that showed itself willing to outlaw popular foreign services a year ago when it banned TikTok -- which had signed up 200 million users in the country -- WeChat and hundreds more China-made apps after a violent clash on the disputed border between the two countries.

As in the U.S., however, Twitter wields influence disproportionate to its size. It's vital to political discussion in India and Modi himself is an avid user and enjoys a following of more than 69 million, showing its international reach. While ministers have tweeted belligerently about Twitter, none have yet openly voiced the threat of banning it.

Even while clashing with China, India may still draw inspiration from its neighbor's experience, where the void left by foreign social platforms blocked for opposing stringent censorship created room for homegrown alternatives to develop. In fact, Modi's colleagues have been actively touting Koo, a local micro-blogging rival.

"I have to imagine that Modi is looking at China and thinking they can have economic prosperity while also exercising a lot of authoritarian control over speech and communications," said Katie Harbath, a former Facebook public policy director who worked with the country's officials between the fall of 2013, ahead of Modi's first election as prime minister, until earlier this year. "So the big question is what direction will India go?"