How do you teach robots to navigate new places? Study toddlers.

Humans are very efficient at maneuvering. As kids, we figure out how to adjust our stride and cadence to trek through mud, water, and up and down hills with ease. Through trial and error, we adapt, figuring out the best ways to move our feet according to real-time situations. And we can do this while toting a variety of objects, either in our hands or on our backs.

It's tough to program robots to make instantaneous adjustments to their legs and feet to accommodate such a variety of tasks, mainly because it's hard to train them to deal with corner cases, or objects and environments they've never seen before.

This is one of the main things AI struggles with today, said David Cox, IMB director of the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, a collaborative effort between IBM and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. "How do you build systems that can adapt to all the corner cases they may see?"

Advanced robot navigation could revolutionize services in a wide range of fields such as emergency response, agriculture, autonomous driving and manufacturing. It could hold the key to more complex chore robots. But it also requires teaching machines to act in the same way humans do subconsciously, based on lived experience - something that, at best, would be tedious and potentially impossible.

Humans learn to navigate new environments by stumbling and trying again. But that's an expensive and lengthy undertaking when applied to robots, which need to be fixed or have their code tweaked when damaged. Researchers try to avoid this by simulating new environments and adjusting robot brains accordingly.