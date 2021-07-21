Thursday, July 22, 2021

tech

Govt to cut tuition fees at public, private universities

The prime minister has approved in principle measures to cut university tuition fees to relieve financial burdens on students and parents during the Covid-19 crisis.

Minister of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Anek Laothamatas said PM Prayut Chan-o-cha gave the green light to three stages of tuition-fee discounts at their meeting on Wednesday.

A 50-per-cent discount will be applied to the first 50,000 baht of tuition payment, with a 30 per cent reduction on 50,001–100,000 baht, and a 10 per cent discount when payments exceed 100,000 baht.

Government budget will subsidise 60 per cent of the discount while the Higher Education Ministry will foot the bill for the remaining 40 per cent.

Also, tuition fees at private higher education institutions will be reduced by 5,000 baht per student, with the cost borne by the institutions and the public purse.

The ministry will also allow each private college or university to consider further cuts to tuition fees. Meanwhile it will support other measures, including extending repayment periods or allowing payment by instalments, setting up funds to support education, lending equipment/computer programmes for students to study, discounts on student accommodation, and welfare for students infected with Covid-19.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : The Nation

