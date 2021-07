First came the ransomware attacks, now come the lawsuits

At first he was skeptical of the other gas station owners who were calling him with news of a strange computer hack attack on Colonial Pipeline, the company that ran the network of fuel pipes serving much of the U.S. East Coast. The pipeline had been shut down, and a rush on gas was brewing as panicked drivers bought extra fuel.

"I didn't believe it," he said in a recent phone interview. "There's no way in hell something like this would happen in the United States."

But it was true. On May 12, five days after an employee in Colonial's control room discovered the hack, Darwich's pumps ran dry. He desperately called his supplier, who told him the only thing he could do was wait. Darwich wasn't the only one who needed gas: Thousands of stations in a dozen states were in the same bind.

"For more than a month I did not see my customers," he said. "It hurt a lot."

Now he's suing Colonial Pipeline, accusing it of lax security, to get some of that money back. He and his lawyers are hoping to also represent the hundreds of other small gas stations that were hurt by the hack. It's just one of several class-action lawsuits that are popping up in the wake of high-profile ransomware attacks.

Another lawsuit filed against Colonial in Georgia in May seeks to get damages for regular consumers who had to pay higher gas prices. A third is in the works, with law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP seeking to mount a similar effort. Colonial isn't the only company that's been targeted. Another suit was launched in June against the San Diego based hospital system Scripps Health after it was hit by a ransomware attack.

Cybersecurity lapses at major companies have led to big class-action lawsuits and settlements in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Retailer Target eventually paid $10 million to consumers and $39 million to banks after hackers broke into its systems and stole personal information in 2013. Home Depot brokered a similar settlement with shoppers who had their credit card info stolen from the home improvement store's computers.

But ransomware attacks have the potential to affect people in ways that go far beyond simply having their personal information stolen and sold online.