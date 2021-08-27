Sweden Tesla of the Sea Challenges Fossil-Fueled Speedboats

Hydrofoil technology, invented in the 19th century and based on the same principles as the wings of an airplane, has garnered increasing attention in recent years as boat builders seek the efficiency gains needed to overcome the drag that comes with propulsion through water. It has also spawned a boom in sales of electric-powered surfboards, such as the one used by Mark Zuckerberg in a viral video the Facebook CEO posted to mark the Fourth of July.

"What Candela is doing has been really good," said Luke Gear, a senior technology analyst at IDTechEx. "The fact that they've designed the prop and the components into the vessel itself is what is going to make this efficient."

While flight does "completely change the energy demand of a boat," it's unlikely to be a "silver bullet" for the electric boating industry, Gear said. "Hydrofoiling has lots of complexities and problems of its own."

The Candela C-8, priced at 290,000 euros ($341,000) excluding sales tax, seats eight passengers and features a sun bed, front cabin and marine toilet. With a purpose-built underwater electric motor, the C-pod, Candela promises a silent ride when the boat reaches 16 knots and lifts from the surface. Then it's smooth sailing up to an electronically limited 30 knots.

Taking a page out of Elon Musk's playbook, the C-8 offers Tesla Inc.-like over-the-air updates, a 15.4-inch high-resolution touch screen for navigation and an app where you can plan trips and access all features of the boat, from switching on lights and the cooler to checking its charging status. Candela has developed all the software in-house.

The C-8's range will be greater than the C-7, which can travel for 50 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 22 knots.

Tesla's Model S "outsold all combustion-engine luxury sedans, and we expect the C-8 to have a similar impact on the boating industry," Hasselskog said.

Leisure boats are just the beginning for Candela. It's preparing to test a 30-seat hydrofoil ferry on Stockholm's waterways in 2023, and is in talks with some 45 cities about delivering passenger vessels.

"We believe the passenger-ship business will grow faster, although we have come further on leisure boats" Hasselskog said. "In Europe the environmental issue is driving the development, with Stockholm, for example, saying its marine public transport will be fossil-free by 2030."