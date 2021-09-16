Nikola showcases German plant nearing first production of electric trucks

The U.S. manufacturer hosted an event Wednesday in Ulm, Germany, where its partner Iveco -- the commercial-vehicle unit of CNH Industrial -- is preparing to start series production of Nikola Tre heavy-duty trucks by year-end. The first battery-electric models will be delivered to customers in the U.S. early next year, with a fuel cell version slated to follow by the end of 2023.

Nikola is looking to turn the page on a tumultuous period after it went public by combining with a blank-check company in June of last year. Shares of the truckmaker with virtually no revenue initially skyrocketed, briefly making the company worth than Ford Motor Co. The stock came crashing down after a short seller accused founder Trevor Milton of misleading investors. He stepped down as executive chairman in September and pleaded not guilty to fraud charges in July.

The company is keen to deliver a message of "focus and execution," Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell said during an interview in Ulm. "In spite of all of the challenges like Covid and supply disruptions, here we are."

Nikola shares rose as much as 8.8% before the start of regular trading and were up 3.6% to $10.27 as of 7 a.m. in New York. The stock has plunged almost 90% from its peak in June 2020.