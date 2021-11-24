Cybersecurity analyst: Delete or don’t download these 15 Google Play apps

Last year, the Joker malware infected several apps and Google had to remove those apps from the store to protect users.

Joker malware is able to sneak past Google Play Store’s security by making small changes to its code.

The malware was first discovered in 2017 and has reappeared quite often since then.

It secretly steals money by subscribing to online services in the background. It can click on online advertisements and access the phone’s SMS with OTPs to approve payments.