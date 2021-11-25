Negative comments by netizens show many feel hopeless, study shows, as personalities say listen to their voices

Fund expert Chumnan Ngammaneeudom said the study, conducted between April and June, also found that netizens used both platforms to discuss the Covid-19 crisis.
“The study of netizens' tweets showed most of them had negative comments about the Covid-19 crisis, including criticising the government’s ‘ineffective’ efforts to contain the spread of the virus,” he said.
“Apart from gaining insight into netizens’ interests, emotions and the manner of their comments, this study also reflects their attitude and behaviour,” Chumnan said.
He said further study is necessary to create a media ecology and improve the quality of society.
Bundit Centre CEO Poramet Minsiri said the study showed that many in society feel hopeless.
He said netizens who are interested in lottery face inequality in society and the economy, while those interested in others’ lifestyles seek idols as a form of escape from their “imperfect” life.
“Netizens can easily use hate speech on social media as they believe they can freely criticise others, such as people who appear on the news or influencers,” he said.
“Hence, I would like to ask related agencies to listen to netizens’ voices in order to effectively solve issues afflicting society,” Poramet added.
Society for Online News Providers president Rawee Tawantharong said many people received information from other sources apart from online platforms, such as television and radio.
“As people can now publicise information online, we should create literacy among them to ensure that they express themselves appropriately,” he said.
Like Bundit, he also asked government agencies to support the media in creating content that will help improve society.
Published : November 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 24, 2021
Published : Nov 24, 2021
Published : Nov 24, 2021
Published : Nov 23, 2021
Published : Nov 26, 2021
Published : Nov 26, 2021
Published : Nov 26, 2021
Published : Nov 26, 2021