Negative comments by netizens show many feel hopeless, study shows, as personalities say listen to their voices

Bundit Centre CEO Poramet Minsiri said the study showed that many in society feel hopeless.

He said netizens who are interested in lottery face inequality in society and the economy, while those interested in others’ lifestyles seek idols as a form of escape from their “imperfect” life.

“Netizens can easily use hate speech on social media as they believe they can freely criticise others, such as people who appear on the news or influencers,” he said.

“Hence, I would like to ask related agencies to listen to netizens’ voices in order to effectively solve issues afflicting society,” Poramet added.

Society for Online News Providers president Rawee Tawantharong said many people received information from other sources apart from online platforms, such as television and radio.

“As people can now publicise information online, we should create literacy among them to ensure that they express themselves appropriately,” he said.

Like Bundit, he also asked government agencies to support the media in creating content that will help improve society.