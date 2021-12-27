Ready to ride the wave of Meta-Changes and disruption?

The new tech is expected to evolve changes impacting the pace of the economy, society, education, public health, and peace-making movement, said group of prominent futuristic world experts, including Cathy Hackl who is known as 'The Godmother of Metaverse’, during the 'Metaverse Unlimited' forum held between December 15-16.
PP-Pat Pataranutaporn, a Thai Futurist and Graduate Research Assistant at MIT Media Lab, said the immersive potential of future tech can lead to where a single device can process, identify problems, find solutions, and produce a physical potion.
PP also suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) can help revolutionize education.
"Children can be taught by AI-generated historical figures, such as Albert Einstein and Harry Potter. The use of AI-generated characters would enhance motivation in online learning and offer students a tutor they have a connection to," PP added.
Jeremy Bailenson, Founding Director of the Virtual Human Interaction Lab at Stanford University and a leading authority on virtual reality (VR) technology, said VR can positively lead to social development as it allows them to do things they can't do in the real world.
"It changes the way you think about others," Bailenson said, adding that VR is "a tool to help you rethink the world."
David Bray, Principal at LeadDoAdapt Ventures and Distinguished Fellow at both the Stimson Centre and Atlantic Council, pointed out that Metaverse technology can be a tool to promote peace and solve social problems.
He added the Metaverse allows users to walk in another's shoes and come to a greater understanding of issues facing people livings in different countries, such as inequalities, conflicts, and discrimination.
Cathy Hackl, Chief Metaverse Officer and CEO of The Futures Intelligent, said apart from online games, Metaverse can provide benefits in other forms of the entertainment industry, including branding and marketing, to push beyond the limits of the real world.
Hackl said the Metaverse should be a world for everyone, where all should play the role of builder, develop and effectively use.
"It is not just one technology, and it is not just one company," she said, "In the Metaverse "no one should feel left behind."
Speaking of the Metaverse in architecture, the future tech is also used in design to better serve residents' demands. It also helps preserve cultural heritage, says Saenawee Chatameteewong, Co-founder & Computational Design Director of DesireSynthesis.
He explained that "man and machine" can co-author projects throughout the process from the beginning as the new tech allows the designer, homeowner, and constructor to walk through every detail of the house in the virtual world.
"Working within the Metaverse will lower the chance of misunderstanding between designer, homeowner and builder, leading to high efficiencies in managing project and cost control," he said,
Saenawee added that he envisions a future where traditional craftsmanship can be encoded and preserved in the Metaverse, allowing future generations to better understand Thailand's cultural history.
Shajay Bhooshan, Associate Director of Zaha Hadid Architects, stated the expanse of the Metaverse will allow architects to build sustainable, user-friendly buildings and cities that protect and enhance the physical world.
Bhooshan added that property developers can tap into the 3 billion-strong gaming community to promote responsible architecture and get people to rethink how they view cities.
Dr Karndee Leopairote, Executive Vice President at FutureTales Lab by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (FutureTales Lab By MQDC) and Foresight Researcher at Metaverse Unlimited forum, said Dr Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, CEO and Founder of T&B Media Global (Thailand) and Translucia Metaverse, envisions Translucia as the bridge between the real and virtual worlds.
She added that this vision could drive positive impacts that matter to all by balancing society and the business economy in line with Translucia's initiative "At Translucia Metaverse, all imaginations will become true."
Interested people can watch the online forum here.
Published : December 27, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 17, 2022
Published : Jan 15, 2022
Published : Jan 14, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022