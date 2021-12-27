Ready to ride the wave of Meta-Changes and disruption?

PP-Pat Pataranutaporn, a Thai Futurist and Graduate Research Assistant at MIT Media Lab, said the immersive potential of future tech can lead to where a single device can process, identify problems, find solutions, and produce a physical potion.

PP also suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) can help revolutionize education.

"Children can be taught by AI-generated historical figures, such as Albert Einstein and Harry Potter. The use of AI-generated characters would enhance motivation in online learning and offer students a tutor they have a connection to," PP added.

Jeremy Bailenson, Founding Director of the Virtual Human Interaction Lab at Stanford University and a leading authority on virtual reality (VR) technology, said VR can positively lead to social development as it allows them to do things they can't do in the real world.

"It changes the way you think about others," Bailenson said, adding that VR is "a tool to help you rethink the world."

David Bray, Principal at LeadDoAdapt Ventures and Distinguished Fellow at both the Stimson Centre and Atlantic Council, pointed out that Metaverse technology can be a tool to promote peace and solve social problems.

He added the Metaverse allows users to walk in another's shoes and come to a greater understanding of issues facing people livings in different countries, such as inequalities, conflicts, and discrimination.