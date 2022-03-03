Thu, March 17, 2022

tech

Tech giants crack down on Russia’s RT, Sputnik News over misinformation fears

  • Home
  • »
  • tech
  • »
  • Tech giants crack down on Russia’s ...

A host of tech companies have limited distribution of Russian news outlets RT and Sputnik and blocked advertising as the European Commission readies a ban on the two out of concern that they are spreading misinformation.

Alphabet parent Google said on Tuesday that it had blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik on the Play Store, after removing the Russian state publishers.

Facebook owner Meta, YouTube and TikTok have said they are blocking access to RT and Sputnik in the European Union.

On Tuesday, Meta said it was globally demoting posts from Russian state media.

Meanwhile, Twitter said it would comply with sanctions on the two news outlets when the EU order takes effect.

“The European Union sanctions will likely legally require us to withhold certain content in EU member states,” Twitter told Reuters.

Outside the EU, it would continue to focus on reducing the visibility of these outlets and put a warning label on them.

Apple said on Tuesday that RT and Sputnik were no longer available on its App Store outside Russia.

Related News

Published : March 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

EV makers warned not to take advantage of tax reductions, support funds

Published : Mar 17, 2022

GWM to unveil three new electric cars at Bangkok Motorshow 2022 next week

Published : Mar 15, 2022

Price of MG’s latest EV still a secret, but can be booked for THB10,000

Published : Mar 12, 2022

Wangchan Valley a trailblazer for urban life under Thailand 4.0 policy

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Latest News

NBTC comes out with measures to prevent call centre gangs from using international dialling

Published : Mar 17, 2022

Finance Ministry ready for cash injection to help low-income earners

Published : Mar 17, 2022

World Court orders Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine

Published : Mar 17, 2022

How people react to A&W leaving Thailand

Published : Mar 17, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.