Mitsubishi Thailand will shift focus to EVs by 2024, says CEO

Koito was speaking at the “Mitsubishi Motors Thailand, Drives Ambition to the Future” event held on Friday to announce the company’s vision.

The CEO said that though he could not elaborate on the investment and models that will be made in Thailand, Mitsubishi will first focus on making PHEVs because they would be suitable for the transition to electric vehicles.

“Mitsubishi believes PHEV is a good start for us and the technology can be further developed into BEV,” Koito said.

“The PHEV market is still small in Thailand but we believe we can make it grow in the future … We believe PHEVs are suitable for Thailand and we’re still studying purely electric vehicles.”

The event was held shortly after the company opened a 3-billion-baht painting factory, which Koito said would focus on the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Tritan pick-ups and Pajero Sports SUVs.