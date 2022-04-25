New documentary sheds light on Huawei’s influence in Thailand

China-based Japanese filmmaker Ryo Takeuchi recently released a documentary series called “100 faces of Huawei”. The film, which gives viewers a close look into the working of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, also features interviews with employees.

This film is part of the technology giant’s efforts to introduce changes after the US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added Huawei and 68 of its non-US affiliates to the BIS Entity List in 2019.

The BIS Entity List includes foreign businesses, organisations and individuals who are subject to special licensing requirements for the export or re-export of certain items.

The documentary, meanwhile, spans Huawei operations in China, Japan and Thailand.

In the Thai segment, the film shows how the tech giant has expanded its reach and how it fosters a thriving digital ecosystem.

It also shows how Huawei helped turn Siriraj Hospital into Asean’s first smart hospital by introducing the latest 5G, cloud and AI technology to improve medical services and overall efficiency.