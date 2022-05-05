World has over 5 billion internet users, with YouTube being most visited site: survey

As of April, there were 7.93 billion people on Earth, with 57 per cent of them residing in urban areas.

The report said 5.33 billion people, or 67 per cent of the entire population, use mobile phones, while 4.65 billion, or 58.7 per cent, are on social media.

April, with its 5 billion figure, saw a 4.1 per cent increase of internet users, or 196 million people, year-on-year.

According to users aged 16 to 64, some 60 per cent go on the internet to find information, 54.7 per cent use it to stay in touch with friends or family and 52.3 per cent hit the web to keep up-to-date with news and events.