World has over 5 billion internet users, with YouTube being most visited site: survey

Thailand ranked 35th for internet adoption, with 77.8 per cent of its population on the web, according to the report, carried out in collaboration with creative agency We Are Social and social media management platform Hootsuite.
As of April, there were 7.93 billion people on Earth, with 57 per cent of them residing in urban areas.
The report said 5.33 billion people, or 67 per cent of the entire population, use mobile phones, while 4.65 billion, or 58.7 per cent, are on social media.
April, with its 5 billion figure, saw a 4.1 per cent increase of internet users, or 196 million people, year-on-year.
According to users aged 16 to 64, some 60 per cent go on the internet to find information, 54.7 per cent use it to stay in touch with friends or family and 52.3 per cent hit the web to keep up-to-date with news and events.
The top three most-visited websites are Youtube, with 49 billion visits, Google with 39 billion and Facebook with 9.34 billion.
The average daily time each user spends on the internet is six hours 53 minutes.
Thailand ranks eighth for time spent daily on the internet, with eight hours 49 minutes, the report said.
Surprisingly, the country is listed as fourth in the percentage of internet users aged 16 to 64 who own cryptocurrency, with 20.3 per cent.
The Thai language is meanwhile ranked the 18th most common for web content.
The kingdom also ranked fourth for the fastest median fixed internet connection speed, with 185.71 Mbps.
Visit https://bit.ly/3OZ9vNB for the full report.
Published : May 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 16, 2022
Published : May 16, 2022
Published : May 16, 2022
Published : May 16, 2022