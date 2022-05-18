Over 50 firms, celebs join hands as D.OASIS launches metaverse

He predicted that in the next eight years, one-third of Thais will enter the metaverse.

Sirikiat has been working in the management consulting business for more than 25 years. He has been focusing on corporate finance, financial modelling, investment planning, corporate strategy, and value-based management.

He emphasised the strong integration of alliances across industries into the same global platform metaverse and has positioned D.OASIS to become one of Asia's Web 3.0 leaders, with plans to extend its partners in Thailand and Asia to 100 enterprises within the next year.

Web 2.0 refers to the internet version that most people are familiar with today. Web 3.0, in this context, refers to blockchain-based decentralised apps.

D.OASIS announced the names of its partners at the launch on Tuesday. They include J Ventures, Index Creative Village, Eventpass, Warrix Sport, Prakit Holdings, Asava Group, Dhurakij Pundit University, LDA World, Mission to the Moon, and Smallroom, etc.

There are also 25 well-known Thai celebrities, business people and athletes who have joined the platform such as Tattoo Color, Polycat, Pyra, Mike Angelo, and Vj Woonsen, etc

Sirikiat said that newcomers to the metaverse don't have to worry about incurring high expenditure on technology or attracting new consumers because jumping into a platform that already has a client base will allow their businesses to flourish together rapidly.

To grow D.OASIS, Sirikiat said that "Human X Club NFT" has been established to bring together customers and followers of the major celebrities for a privileged event and other activities.

"Human X Club NFT" will host concerts, games, and meetings with celebrities.

D.OASIS aims to profit from the platform's space as well as the celebrity's character designs as "Human X Club NFT".

NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos.

D.OASIS is expected to generate around THB40 million from selling 7,000 unique character designs as NFT from the first collection. Each character is priced in the range of THB 5,000-7,000, said Sirikiat.

This year, the platform plans to release 4-5 collections. Each collection has different characters, he said.

"The NFT buyers will receive privileges, such as priority to attend a concert, a discount, for instance, or a fan club meeting," said Sirikiat.

CUSCUS, a well-known designer who creates all of the characters, will produce designs for each celeb. Each celeb will have 100 different designs in “Human X Club NFT”.

Apirak Apisarnthanarak, the managing director of Prakit Holdings, said that Creator District is key to help leverage brand experience in D.OASIS.

The future of the creative advertising world is emerging to provide a space for people with ideas and brands to meet and generate income in the form of create-to-earn, he said.

In the field of education, Darika Lathapipat, President of Dhurakij Pundit University (DPU), revealed that DPU is ready to lead Thai youths into the world of Web 3.0. It starts with the creation of the Learn-To-Earn platform, as well as collaborating with D.OASIS to push NFT in the education world for students of all grades, starting this academic year.